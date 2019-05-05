Bennie Dannie "Donald" Lipscomb, age 91, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Bennie is survived by his loving wife Hazel of 67 years. He is also survived by four children, Jeannie Carter (Phil), Dannie Lipscomb (Anne), Bennie Lipscomb and Missy Alsop (Leroy). Bennie will also be greatly missed by his 7 grandchildren; Mike Carter, Amy Munro, John Carter, Tracey Servideo, Amanda Carney, Nicole Alsop and Melissa Alsop, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by parents Bennie and Susie Lipscomb, two brothers; Raymond Lipscomb and Clement Lipscomb. Mr. Lipscomb was born October 23, 1927 to Bennie Alvis and Susie Belle Lipscomb. He was a Deacon at Craigs Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA. He coached little league baseball and umpired many baseball games through the years. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served as a Machinist Mate III in World War II. He was a member of the VFW 3103 in Fredericksburg, VA. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Richard Ameen and Melanie Wiest, NP at Chancellor Internal Medicine and Mary Washington Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to Special Olympics Area 11 P.O. Box 218 Fredericksburg, VA 22404 or Craigs Baptist Church 14123 W. Catharpin Road Spotsylvania, VA 22551. A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel with Reverend John Swain officiating. Family will be receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com