Krista Rowan Little, 34, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home from complications due to Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes of 26 years. She was a 2003 honors graduate of North Stafford High School. Krista worked over 11 years for the Architect of the Capitol as a junior maintenance mechanic. Survivors include her mother, Lorrie Gregory Little; sister Devon Little Mathers; brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Mathers; two nephews Jack Daniel and Evan Quinn; grandfather Michael Quinn Gregory of NY; uncle Michael T. Gregory, aunt Lori K., and cousins Amy, Kelly, and Rachel Gregory of TX; aunt Paula Little Zerbe, uncle Christopher Zerbe, and cousins Zoe and Zachery Zerbe; uncle Andy Little and wife Julie Little, and cousins Aimee Little Wooldridge, Jennifer Little Stoner and her husband Travis Stoner; uncle Patrick Little and aunt Debbie Little of VA; and numerous great-uncles, great-aunts and second cousins of NY, FL, and WA. She is predeceased by her father, Mark "Joey" Little and her grandmothers, Dotty B. Little and Suzanne M. Gregory. She had a quick wit, a huge heart, and drew everyone in with her shining light. She was passionate about music, drawing, and animals, but held an unconditional love for her nephews, Jack and Evan. She was beautiful in life and is surely beautiful as an angel in heaven. A service will be held at noon on Monday, December 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Krista to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Central Virginia Chapter 1801, Libbie Ave #106, Richmond, VA 23226, or online at https://www.jdrf.org/virginia/. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.