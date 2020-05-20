On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the Lord called Bishop W.R. Logan home from his labor to reward at Carriage Hill Rehabilitation Center, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Bishop and Mother Logan founded Grace Redemption church in 1979, in the city of Fredericksburg. His humor, cordial spirit, wisdom, and work ethic will surely be missed. Left to cherish his precious memory are: a loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Rosa Mae; four sons, Anthony of Locust Grove, VA, Angelo (Lisa) of Stafford, VA, Victor (Wendy) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Ivan of Fredericksburg, VA; one daughter, Chrystie of Fredericksburg, VA; two brothers, Douglass Wayne (Erma) and James of Alexandria, VA; one sister, Valeriee Jean of Fredericksburg, VA; twelve grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Bishop Logan also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, following social distancing guidelines. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1902 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA. Please follow COVID-19 regulations by staying in or near your car.
