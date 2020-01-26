Donna Dorman Long, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Donna was born December 14, 1942 in Washington D.C. She was a resident of Springfield until her move to Falls Run Community in Fredericksburg. She retired from INOVA Fairfax Hospital Fairfax Neonatal Association as an Administrative Specialist. While working, her passion was leading and organizing the NICU Reunion and the NICU Follow Along Clinic. She is survived by her children, Edward Long III and Shelley Hanrahan, John Long and wife Nancy, and Chrisanne Lenzsch and husband Rolf; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Connor, Taylor, Preston, Austin, Jeremy, Andrew, and Joshua; and dearest extended family, Larry and Tammie Morris and their loving children, Kortnie and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lewis Long; her parents, Richard Dorman, and Louise and Ray Cooper; and her brother, Scott Dorman. Donna was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. Even during her battle with Pancreatic Cancer she was selfless and cherished every moment that she had with her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Long, Donna
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
