Jacob Johnathon Charles Lopez met Jesus on December 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born July 9, 1993 in Fredericksburg, the son of Craig and Connie and lovingly raised by Craig and Terri Lopez and Ted and Connie Kelso. He is survived by his brother Sean (Noelli, Sarai, Levi and James) McGowan of Alabama, brother Craig Lopez and sister Grace Lopez, both of Fredericksburg. His grandmother's, Eleanor Bell and Sharon Young, his grandfather, Ed Kelso and the love of his life, Brenda Lopez. He was also loved tremendously by his uncles, aunts and many cousins. He was greeted in heaven by Grandpa Bell, Grandpa Gus and his Nana and PawPaw. Jacob's huge heart and infectious smile were a light in this world and to all that knew him. Jacob enjoyed making others laugh and just being a goofball. He loved his family, baseball, fishing, his truck, but most importantly he loved God. He had a heart for those who did not know the gift of God's salvation and was genuinely concerned about others eternity. Many years ago God gave us a verse for our children "Refrain your voice from the tears, for your work shall be rewarded, says the Lord, And they shall come back from the land of the enemy, there is hope in your future, says the Lord, That your children shall come back to their own border." Jeremiah 31:16-17. Sunday night God spoke to us " So do not be afraid, Jacob, my servant, do not be dismayed, Israel," says the Lord. "For I will bring you home again from the distant lands, and your children will return from their exile. Israel (Jacob) will return to a life of peace and quiet, and no one will terrorize them." Jeremiah 30:10. We are overwhelmed by God's grace and mercy that he brought our Jacob home. We will celebrate Jacob's life on Saturday December 28th at 11 AM. Please check the baseball website below and facebook for location of the celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jacob Lopez Scholarship Fund at www.zoefreedomcenter.org or mail a check to Zoe Freedom Center "Jacob Lopez Scholarship Fund" PO Box 4041 Fredericksburg, VA 22402. The link to the donation page: http://bit.ly/JacobLopez for the Baseball Scholarship fund. His life will be honored in helping others to be set free and being able to enjoy his passion for playing baseball. Jacob has been cut out of the net of captivity and found freedom from the earthly things that had a hold on him.
