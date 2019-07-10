Agnes M. Loughlin, 92, of Orange passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Dogwood Village of Orange. Ms. Loughlin was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a CNA for over thirty years and had a passion for this work. She had a love for people and caring for their needs, but mostly seeing the smiles on their faces. Survivors include her children, Jeffrey Newberger, David Newberger (Pam), and Matthew Newberger; siblings Gloria, Martha, Geraldine and Kathleen; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Earl Newberger; four brothers; two sisters; and daughters-in-law Caroline and Darlene Newberger. A service will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 12, at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Legacy Hospice, 500 Faulconer Dr, Charlottesville 22903. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.