James Smith Loving, 85, of Caroline County passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his children, Wanda, Patsy, Kathy, B.B. and Billy; grandchildren Valerie, Joey, Maryann, Crystal, Donnie, T.J., Jamie, Melissa, Alyssa, Kristen, and Holly; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louis Loving; parents Alfred and Virginia Loving; five brothers and sisters; and grandsons David Lee Oakes, Jr. and Mark Anthony Finney. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Thursday, May 2 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.