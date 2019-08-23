Charles F. "Charlie" Lowe, 93, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Lowe retired in 2006 after managing the Franconia Roller Skating Rink for 33 years. He was a National Roller Skating Dance Champion, a teacher and coach and was presented with the Roller Skating Coaches Hall of Fame Award in 2008. Surviors include his daughter-in-law, Cindy Lowe; grandchildren Jessica and Kelly Lowe; four great-grandchildren, Timothy, Robert, Gabriel, and Dalilah. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Eileen; son Charles F. "Chuck" Lowe, III; and grandson Charles F. "Chip" Lowe, IV. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Rosary will begin at 3 p.m. A mass service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tues, August 27 at Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SVDP Food Bank in care of St. Matthew Catholic Church 8200 Robert E. Lee Dr., Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.