Mary Ethel Loyd, 91, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Survivors include her three children, Regina Arrington (Steve), Daniel Lloyd (Sonia), and Frank Lloyd (Dale); three grandchildren Danielle Faber (Jason), Heather Thitsone, and Leslie Inthavongdy (Ace); and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Loyd; son Wayne Loyd; parents Andrew and Aloise Brooks; and brother Leroy Brooks. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at Olivet United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Olivet United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 7676 Stubbs Bridge Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.