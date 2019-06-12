Geneva "Darnelle" Lozito age 64 of Avalon, PA and formerly of Madison Heights, MI passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at Passavant Hositpal McCandless Twp. peacefully with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1954 in Fredericksburg, VA. Daughter of the late Jean Snyder and George Vaughan. Raised by Grandma Ida Donahue, Inez and Jack Donahue (brother and sister). She is survived by husband Anthony Lozito; two children: Paul Lozito, Sara Miller and husband Jesse Miller. Sister to the late George "Rocky" Vaughan and Aunt to Heather, Debbie and G.W. Vaughan. She is survived by many cousins, family and friends. She will be greatly missed and was truly loved by anyone she met. Friends received Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m.until time of Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. at Devlin Funeral Home 806 Perry Highway Pittsburgh , Pa 15229. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lozito family.