Harrison Maurice Lucas, Jr., the only son of the late Harrison Maurice Lucas, Sr. and Lillian Lou Lucas was born on February 24, 1968 in King George, VA. He moved to Heaven on Monday, April 1, 2019 from his home in Dunnsville, VA. Harrison, lovingly known as "Junior" married Suzanne Marie Lucas on September 24, 1988 and together God blessed them with three incredible children. To most Junior was a quiet, unassuming man but to his family he was a colorful, hilarious jokester, who was a master of the "one-liner". He was witty, goofy, and known to do the extreme and unpredictable in order to leave us laughing. He was by no means perfect. He was human just like the rest of us, but his love and devotion to his family was unwavering and obvious to all. Harrison graduated from King George High School in 1987. He completed an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice in 1996. After working as a rough framing carpenter for approximately 10 years, Junior became a Law Enforcement Officer in 1996. This was his dream from childhood and he continued to serve his community as a Police Officer until the day of his passing, at which time he was a Deputy for the Essex County Sheriff's Dept. Harrison was the Son of Good Hope Baptist Church, King George, VA. He graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in 2002 and was the founder and Senior Pastor of Fresh Start Ministries in Putnam County, WV for 14 years. Now that Harrison lives in Heaven there are many here who will look forward to a joyful reunion with him one day. They are: his wife, Sue of Dunnsville, VA, one daughter, Staysha Shae Quentrill (Jordan) of Winfield, WV, two sons: Harrison Maurice Lucas III "J.R." of Huntington, WV and Payton Everett Lucas of Dunnsville, VA. Also looking forward to that day are his five grandchildren: Kennedy Jordan Quentrill, Kameron Paul Quentrill, Kingston Lucas Quentrill, Kruz Cooper Quentrill, Keira Brooke Quentrill and one more grandchild to arrive in September; his five sisters: Christine Thomas, Carolynn Sutton, Annette Sutton and Cynthia Lucas all of King George, VA and Wilia Jackson of Colonial Beach, VA. And one sister, Linda Peyton who moved to Heaven in October 2015 is rejoicing with Junior as we speak. In addition Junior has a host of nieces and nephews who he loved to tease but who meant the world to him and of whom he was extremely proud. Also a large extended "family" including in-laws, friends and colleagues who loved him dearly and who were loved just as dearly by him. In lieu of flowers plantable rose bushes are welcome as they were Junior's favorite. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. in the Essex High School auditorium, 833 High School Circle, Tappahannock. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock.
