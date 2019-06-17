Bessie Lucy Morris Surles, 95, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Bessie was born in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on October 17, 1923. Her childhood was spent in Spotsylvania County at her family's farm and she graduated from the old or original Spotsylvania High School in 1941. Bessie was the youngest of 9 brothers and sisters. Bessie was married to Roy Burnette Surles, Sr., on March 18, 1949; they were married 40 years until his passing in 1989. They made their home in Fredericksburg. Bessie is survived by her sons, Roy B. Surles, Jr. , Barry L. Surles; granddaughters Madeleine Surles of Fredericksburg, Rachael Surles and Stacy Surles-Jerman (R.C.) both of Richmond, Virginia. Bessie is also survived by her niece, Betty Lou Smith of Fredericksburg and several other nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews along with her many friends; all who she adored. Bessie is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Burnette Surles, Sr., her parents Jessie & Lucy Rose Morris and her 8 siblings; sisters Iva Morris, Edith Mills, Esther Morris and Annie Limerick; her brothers James Morris, Woodrow Morris, George Morris and Franklin Morris. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, with a Funeral Service on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service with the burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com