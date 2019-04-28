Dr. Patricia Janet Lum, 68, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Patricia was very accomplished with a Ph.D. in Communications Theory and Research. She attended the University of Hawaii and the University of Southern California. Patricia later lectured at the University of Hawaii, teaching communication networks. She was a consultant in telecommunications policy and consumer needs and worked for the State of Hawaii, Division of Consumer Advocacy. Patricia currently worked part time at Giants, which she very much enjoyed. She also worked locally as a substitute teacher for elementary school students. Patricia especially enjoyed working with special needs students. Survivors include her husband, Edward Bung Kwai Lum; siblings Shirley J. Ehmann, Ronald J. Batson, Beverly J. Engler, Nancy J. Beaver, and Richard J. Batson. She was preceded in death by her father, Amos W. Batson and her mother, Dorothy P. Batson. Patricia's ashes will be spread in the ocean as per her request. Services will be held at a later date. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.