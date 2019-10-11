Alice Gray Pugh Lumsden, 93, of Orange died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Dogwood Village of Orange. Born March 22, 1926 in Orange County she was the daughter of the late Joseph Neal Pugh and Mamie Cluff Pugh. She is predeceased by her husband Roy Franklin Lumsden; two brothers Joseph Pugh, and Frederick Pugh; and four sisters Carrie Webb, Jane Brown, Helen Neal, and Peggy Schmick. She was a member of the Orange Baptist Church where she was a teacher in the nursery for 55 years and a member of the W.M.U. Ruth Kersey Circle; she was also past president of the Young at Heart. She volunteered with many organizations throughout her life. She is survived by a daughter Joyce Lumsden Bosworth and husband Michael of Orange; two sons Stuart Franklin Lumsden and wife Kris of Johnson City, TN, and Bev Gray Lumsden of Mineral; six grandchildren Thomas Lumsden, Yvonne Dawson, Melissa Via, Ben Sanner, John Bosworth and Anna Bosworth; numerous great grandchildren; one sister Betty Schmick and husband Victor of Sandston; and one sister-in-law Emma Pugh of Orange. A memorial funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Orange Baptist Church with interment to be private. Rev Alan Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately after the memorial service in the Pine Room of the Orange Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church, P. O. Box 167, Orange, Va. 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.