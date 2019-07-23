Barbara Ann Stickney Lussenden, 91, of Spotsylvania peacefully went into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. Barbara loved being with her friends and giving her time and talents to her church through Women's mission work, Sunday School and prayer meetings. She created and donated quilts to several charities and taught others the craft of quilting. Barbara was a devoted Girl Scout leader and trainer for more than 40 years. She enjoyed her outings with the Red Hats. For Barbara, time with her friends and the outdoors were her happy places. Survivors include her daughters, Janet Lough, Lois Reidy; and grandson Bryan Kirschner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Lussenden and daughter Nancy Kirschner. Barbara touched so many lives. She will be missed and ever present in our heart. A celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 6823 Partlow Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551 officiated by Pastor Scott Quinn and Pastor Geoff McLean. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A light luncheon will follow. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.