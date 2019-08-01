Richard William Lydell, commonly known as "Dick" Lydell, has passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Thursday, July 26, 2019. Richard was born in Lancaster, Pa. Though born in the state of Pennsylvania, Richard moved a lot due to being a Navy Brat. He was at Pearl Harbor when it was bombed and was transported via Navy vessel back to the main states at the age of 5. Even though he spent time in various locations, he had a pleasant upbringing. Richard's teenage years were spent in Alexandria. After finishing high school, he went to work for Riggs National Bank (now PNC Bank) in Washington, D.C. Richard's personal work ethic paid dividends as he was able to work his way up to Vice President of Loan Operations quickly. After finding out that PNC Bank was going to acquire Riggs National Bank, Richard decided to retire early. After retiring from Riggs National Bank, he went to work for Burke & Herbert in the same position of Vice President of Loan Operations in Alexandria. When Richard was not working, he enjoyed playing golf in his free time. He then retired once again to enjoy spending time with his wife Helen Jacobs Lydell and his three children and five grandchildren. Richard was a wonderful, kind and gentle soul that was loved by many. He is survived by two sons, Glenn David Lydell and Gregory Alan Lydell both from Va.; daughter Cynthia Marie Lydell, from Va.; sister Lois Fletcher from Ariz; and five grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Samantha, Hannah and Patrick. Richard will be greatly missed, but is now resting comfortably with Helen, his beloved wife of 60 years, whom he met in Alexandria during High school, who passed away in August of 2018. His final request was to be cremated and, along with his wife Helen, their ashes to be spread at their favorite place, Myrtle Beach. The family will honor that request soon. Richard also requested no formal memorial, but we feel the need to be sure everyone knows his life story of honor, respect, hard work, humor and happiness that he gave this world. In lieu of a memorial, any donations in memory of Richard Lydell should be made to end Polio throughout the world at https://www.marchofdimes.org/mission/polio.aspx . Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.