Joe Edward Lynch, 76, passed away at his home in Bunker Hill, West Virginia on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1942 to Merle and Dorothy Lynch in Bremerton, Washington. Joe grew up in Cheltenham, Maryland. After graduating from high school, he spent time in the military before becoming a career electrician. He married the love of his life, Wanda Harbin, at a young age and remained forever devoted to her. They were happily married and very much enjoyed each other's company. Survivors include his sister, Donna Wyvill (William) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; sister-in-laws Carole Harbin of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and Pat Davis (Michael) of Fredericksburg; many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; and parents Merle Edward and Dorothy Ellen Lynch. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Make-a-Wish Foundation or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.