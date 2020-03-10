John Lynch, 91, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Mr. Lynch was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean conflict, and retired honorably in 1968 as MSgt E-8, having served twenty years. He was a longtime resident on Aquia Creek with his wife of 60 years, Saralie. John is survived by his wife, Saralie, their sons Randall, Mark (Amina), and Daniel (Julie). John was also proud of his grandchildren, Sarah Marie (Buddy Clay), Weston (Courtney), Aaron, Adam, and Aadila Lynch. Three great-grandkids are Liam Clay, Brennan and Peighton Lynch. Family and friends are invited to share good stories about John from 6 to 8 pm at Covenant Funeral Service in Stafford on Thursday, March 12. A memorial service will take place at 9:30 am on Friday, March 13 at the funeral home. Burial with honors to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.