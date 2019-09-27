Lydia Ann Lynch, 67, of Fredericksburg, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home. Lydia was born on March 14, 1952 to Willard "Smokey" Dulin and Lydia Mabel Clark Dulin. Survivors include her husband, Duane Lynch; daughters Melanie Romine, Christie Strong, and Billie Brazil; granddaughters Brittany Southall, Sydney Romine, Carley Romine, and Hailey Strong; grandson Conner Strong; great-grandson Noah Mekeel; and great-granddaughter Aubree Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30 at Eley's Ford Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Clore Family Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Tim Romine, Philip Brazil, Keith Southall, Cody Clark, Jason Gilliam, and Tom Cornett. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.