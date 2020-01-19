Norma G. "Sunny" Lynn Sunny Lynn, 93, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Sunny resided in the Spotsylvania Courthouse area until 2015 when she moved to Stafford County with family for health reasons. Her body declined, but her mind was strong. Sunny was born in Richmond on Feb. 23, 1926. She was an early VCU Ram receiving a degree in statistics and a master's degree in social work. During WWII, Sunny's father performed the electrical contract for Cheatham Naval Annex near Yorktown. In the mid 1940's, the family acquired a cottage in Bena, VA on the York River. Sunny loved to spend the summers with family at the river and there was never a shortage of crabs to pick. Her last visit was this past summer. In spring 1973, Sunny and Henry Lynn came to Fredericksburg to manage Roxbury Mills. They enjoyed the store and joined in with a small group of local investors to purchase this business in fall of 1973. The business had started in 1929. Sunny was the last surviving original "new" owner of a business that became known as Roxbury Farm & Garden Center. The business thrived under their guidance, but finally closed in 2019. Sunny was active in the local arts around town. She didn't paint, but she certainly appreciated Fredericksburg with all of its offerings. Sunny also did volunteer braille work with the AAUW and volunteered with SAWA, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Sunny was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Richmond for many years. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband, Henry in 2011. She is survived by many close cousins, nieces and nephews. Sunny is also survived by three boys, Henry F. Lynn III (Barbara) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Jim Lynn (Gretchen) of Buckhannon, WV, and Andy Lynn (Ellen) of South Stafford; as well as nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. The family would like to thank Sunny's doctors, Dr. Askew and Dr. Floyd, and her Home Instead caregivers for the support and compassion shown in her last years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable contributions be made in her honor to The Salvation Army Shoe Fund, P. O. Box 179, Fredericksburg, VA 22404 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.