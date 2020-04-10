Henry Clay "Bo" Lyons IV, 47, of Colonial Beach passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Lorie Ann Lyons, son, Henry Clay "Clay" Lyons V, father, Henry Clay "Buddy" Lyons III, brother, Kevin Timothy Lyons, sister, Tawnya Lyons, nephew, Jonathan Clarke, and his paternal grandmother, Florence Nightingale Lyons whom he absolutely adored. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Lyons. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.