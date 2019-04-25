MaryAnn (Comitz) Lyons, 83, of Spotsylvania passed away on April 22, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA after a brave battle against lung cancer. MaryAnn was born on September 20, 1935 to Michael and Susanne (Messick) Comitz in Chester Hill, PA. She married Donald Edward Lyons, Sr. on November 24, 1956 in Wesleyville, PA. They began their life together in Erie, PA. In 1967 they relocated their dairy farm to its current location in the heart of the Wilderness area where they became active members of the local farming community. MaryAnn was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Survivors include one son, Donald E. Jr. (Cheryl); two daughters, Karen Early (Tom) and Connie Berg; and five grandchildren: Zachary Lyons (Morgan), Erin Berg Oakley (Taylor), Heather Berg, Krista Early, and Melanie Lyons. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband Donald Sr., four brothers: Steve, Nicholas, Eugene, Michael; and four sisters: Margaret, Madeline, Elizabeth and Susanne. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11 am, with visitation an hour before, at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Spotsylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, at www.mjhfoundation.org/seedsofgratitude. Online condolences may be made at laurelhillfuneralhome.com.