Carl Madison, 81, of Woodford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family June 8, 2019. Cotton was well known in Caroline County and surrounding areas for his willingness to help others. He attended Round Oak Baptist Church and enjoyed attending gospel sings throughout the community. He was a heavy equipment operator at Massaponax Sand and Gravel and owner operator of Hillbilly Paving with his son until he retired in 2007. Cotton spent his spare time tending to his gardens and socializing with his friends and family at his shop. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 58 years; son Clyde (Patricia) Madison; daughter Lori Dunford (partner Bill James); four grandchildren, CeeCee Madison (Desiree), Nicole Eubank (Joshua), Mathew Madison (partner Sydney), and Daniel Pitts (Nichole); four great-grandchildren, Makayla and Haven Madison and Ryan and Connor Eubank. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.