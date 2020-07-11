James Edward Madison, Jr., 85, of Bowling Green died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hughes Home, Fredericksburg. Born in Caroline, he was a member of Bowling Green Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities, including deacon, RA leader and faithful member of the choir. He had retired as the manager of the Bowling Green ABC store and in retirement worked part time for Storke Funeral Home. James was a lifetime member of the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department and longtime member and Past Master of the Kilwinning-Crosse Masonic Lodge 2-237 AF&AM. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jane Barlow Madison. He is survived by his three sons, Keith Madison, Kevin Madison (Kim) and Kelly Madison (Jennifer); his aunt, Julia Taylor Lumpkin; five grandchildren, Michael Madison, Cody Madison, Ryan Madison, Kendall Madison and Tyler Madison; his many caregivers, but especially, Paulette and Ed Britt and Dare and Tommy Wright. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in Bowling Green Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 161, Bowling Green, VA. 22427 or Bowling Green Baptist Church, P. O. Box 543, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. All current Covid-19 precautions will be followed regarding face protection, occupancy and distancing. During these challenging times, the family encourages all of James' friends to "visit" with them and share memories on the condolence portion of his obituary on www.storkefuneralhome.com. A private graveside service will follow at Lakewood Cemetery.
