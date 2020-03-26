Barbara L. Malinowski, recently of Stafford VA, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg VA after a long illness. Born Barbara Lou Giddens in 1946 in Orange, CA, she was the daughter of the late Lt. Col. Richard (USMC Ret.) and Lorraine Harries Giddens. Barbara was the cherished wife of the late Lt. Col. John C. Malinowski, Jr., (Ret. USMC), sharing a life in love for 50 years. Raised in the military, and eventually a military wife, Barbara relocated dozens of times throughout her life, adapting easily to each new post, creating a comfortable, loving home for her family and forming close friendships. She was blessed with a warm personality, determination and a mischievous sense of humor. She was gifted in sewing and crafts and was an avid reader. Barbara was most proud of her role as wife, mother, and grandmother. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Her love and support will be greatly missed. Barbara is survived by her loving children Laura Mooney of Aurora, Co., John C. Malinowski, III (Julie) of Ocean City, MD, and Theresa Crocker (Charles), of King George, VA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Nathaniel and Megan Mooney, Emily and John C, Malinowski, IV, and C.J. Crocker; her newborn great-grandchildren Carter, Amelia and Harper Mooney-Sullivan, her sisters-in-law Joanne Monahan (John), Marylou and Rosemary Malinowski, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her beloved sister Virginia McCoy. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Barbara's memory may send contributions to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com