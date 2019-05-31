Nancy L. Mangus was the daughter of the late Barbara and Everett Jones of Melbourne, Fla. She was a graduate of Melbourne High School, Class of 65, and Brevard Community College, Cocoa Campus, Fla. At 72, this fantastic child of God went home on May 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. A member of New Life in Christ Church, Nancy leaves behind her devoted husband, Gary, and loving children John (Gail) and Jennifer. She is the grandmother of four boys; Blake (Elizabeth), Dirk, Stephen (Taylor), and Noah. She leaves her dear sister, Joyce L. Wilson (closer than twins) and husband Darrell. Nancy, Gary, Joyce and Darrell were known as the 4 Amigos; as they were avid traveling buddies. Besides direct family, Nancy leaves several surrogate daughters, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters in Christ. Coupled with her kindness, a memorable smile, and a glow for the Lord (yes, some people do glow) is how Nancy received the title of "Mrs. Nice" and the nickname her husband gave her, "Sonflower." Which she named the business she had for over 26 years (Sonflower Creations). Nancy was an extremely successful Victorian Decorative Arts Designer and Calligrapher crafter; receiving over 35 awards. Her business was dedicated to Colossians 3:23 and Matthew 28: 19-20, where she led numerous individuals to the understanding of salvation through Christ. Nancy made friends wherever she went. People were automatically drawn to her outgoing personality, inviting smile and genuine love for the Lord. She will be missed, but her memory will live through so many who had the fortune of knowing and loving her. Our loss is Heaven's gain. A service for Nancy will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at New Life in Christ Church, 11925 Burgess Lane, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mission Fund at New Life in Christ Church can be mailed to 11925 Burgess Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.