Kenny Marceron, 67, of King George passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Mr. Marceron was an electrician for 50 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and attending drag racing events. Survivors include two children, Michael White and Stephanie Lyford; siblings John Marceron (Jeanne), Theresa Sweat (Thomas), and Debbie Kasper (James); grandchildren William Lee White, Austin Chase White, Brianna White, and Savannah White; great-grandson Greyson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Juanita Marceron. A memorial service will be held at noon, on Monday, June 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice and St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com