Rev. Jack A. Marcom, Jr., 76, a beloved pastor, chaplain, and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Rev. Marcom was born January 11, 1943 in Fredericksburg to Jack and Shirley Marcom. Rev. Marcom served Falmouth and Friendship Baptist Churches and was interim pastor at Bethel Baptist. He served as youth pastor while still in school and always had a special love for youth and enjoyed making special efforts to help them. Rev. Marcom was a very caring person who could not say no to a request and helped many people in a variety of ways. He was beloved for officiating at many funerals and wedding services. Rev. Marcom served as pastor of churches in Virginia and Maryland since 1967 when he graduated from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Prior to that, he graduated from Bluefield College with an Associate's Degree and Carson Newman College with a BA. Rev. Marcom received Bluefield College's Christian Service Award for alumna and was the 2016 inductee into the Hall of Distinguished Graduates. He chaired the Presidential search committee that brought Dr. David Olive to Bluefield. Rev. Marcom was very active in his denomination, serving as a trustee of Bluefield College, Fork Union Military Academy, the Radio and TV Commission, and the North American Mission Board where he served as Chairman of the Chaplains Commission. He was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, serving as trustee, deacon, and teacher of the Baraca Sunday School Class. Rev. Marcom was a member of the Rappahannock Rotary Club. He had worked as Chaplain of Community Home Health and Hospice and volunteered as Chaplain of the White Oak Rescue Squad, the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy, and District IV Prince Georges County Police Domestic Violence Unit. Rev. Marcom served on the board of the Rappahannock Pops Orchestra. He was Chairman of the Prince Georges County United Way Board, Staff Director of Fredericksburg Personal Counseling Service and Vice Chairman of Two Rivers District Boy Scouts. Rev. Marcom served as a U.S. Army Chaplain in the Reserves for 30 years. He retired as a Colonel (P) after serving as Command Chaplain of the 310th TAACOM, Ft. Belvoir. Rev. Marcom was honored to receive the Legion of Merit Award. He was always concerned about and advocating for the individual soldier and was presented the Order of the Sword by the enlisted men in his unit. He served as National Chaplain of the Reserve Officers Assoc. for 10 years. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Short Marcom; two sons, Andy (Jessica) and Steve (Heather); three grandchildren, Kelsy Karwisch (Nick), and Katie and Aubrey Marcom; and sister, Vicki Cocuzzi. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.