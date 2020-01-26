Janet Louise Throckmorton Marders, 83, of King George County, passed away at her home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Edward Throckmorton and Rosa Bottoms Throckmorton, and sisters Iva Rooker and Alice Richardson. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Wilbert U. Marders; a daughter Donna M. Werme (Eric); a brother Robert Throckmorton (Debbie); sisters Libby Miller (K.T.) and Rose Massey; and granddaughter Leah J. Werme. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home, King George. Burial to follow at Historyland, King George. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Round Hill Baptist Church. The family would like to say a special thank you to Janet's nurse, Linda Compton, and the nurses of Mary Washington Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
