Robert A. "Bob" Marinari, 80, of Spotsylvania County passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Bob was an avid bowler and Eagles and Phillies fan. He enjoyed spending time and vacationing with his children and grandchildren. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Donna Marinari; children Robert A. Marinari, Jr. (Shana), Cathy A. Watts (Roy), Thomas Marinari (Debra), and Lisa M. Hill (Steven); ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
