Ann Marinaro, 93, of Owings, MD (formerly of Fredericksburg) passed away of natural causes at 6:30 AM on June 8, 2019 in the loving home of her daughter and son-in-law, Melinda Ann & William Henry Thayer. She had resided in Owings for the previous five years after the passing of her husband, Michael Anthony Marinaro, on 16 March 2013 in Fredericksburg, VA. She was born Ann Dorothy Matilda Calen on 28 November 1925 in Astoria, New York. Her parents were both immigrants: Oscar Ludwig Calen (Sweden) and Helen Keating (Ireland). Ann (Dottie as she was known to her family) and Michael Marinaro were long-time residents of Northport, Long Island, NY where they raised their family. Ann is survived by her two brothers: John Oscar Calen of Lake Grove, NY and George Victor Herbert Calen of Luray, VA. Sister-in-law: Marie Antionette (Marinaro) & husband William Albert Mairino of Babylon, NY. Children: Melinda Ann and husband William Henry Thayer of Owings, MD, Michael Victor Marinaro and wife Cheryl Leigh (Cass) of Lancaster, PA, and son John Anthony Marinaro of Fredericksburg, VA. Her grandchildren are: William Ryan Thayer (Mary Jayne Yoshida), Michael Henry Thayer, Marianne Elise Thayer, Erica Leigh Marinaro (Andrew Musser), Amanda Nicole Marinaro, Michael Franklin Marinaro, Jessica Ann Marinaro, and Calen James Marinaro. Her great-grandchildren are: Madison O'Conner, Olivia Musser, Logan Musser, and Rian Yoshida Thayer. Funeral arrangements by Lee Funeral Home of Owings, MD. A Christian funeral mass will be held at The Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd church in Owings on Friday, June 14 at 11:00 AM, Fr. Michael King officiating, with a reception for family and friends afterwards in the church center. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmindale, Long Island, NY on Monday, June 17 at 10:00 AM. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Calvert Hospice at calverthospice.org. WHT/
