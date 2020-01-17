John W. Markevicz (LCDR, U.S. Navy Ret.), 74, of Fredericksburg passed away on January 19, 2019. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Fredericksburg. Burial with full military honors will be at 9:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery. Friends and family will meet at the administration building at 8:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
