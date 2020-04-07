Horice Franklin Marrs, Sr., 87, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg. Franklin Served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a truck driver for Southland Corporation. Survivors include his children Horice Franklin Marrs, Jr. (Wendy), Theodore Lee Marrs (Debbie), Bradley Dean Marrs, Sherry Lynn Ross (Dan), Delores Ann Marrs; grandchildren Amanda Dunavant (Michael), Whitney, Daniel (Carla), Hannah, Blaine, and Cameron Marrs, Amy Dunlap (Brian), Kris Taylor (Chrisy), and Emily Ventura (Vince). He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Marrs, his parents, and two grandchildren Derek Lee Robinson and Christopher Daniel Ross. A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Covenant funeral service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church. 4044 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.