William A. "Billy" Marrs, 84, of Spotsylvania passed away on May 21, 2019. He left this earth the same way he arrived, fighting. Born near Charlottesville on January 14, 1935, Billy was the youngest among three older brothers and five sisters. When Billy turned nine, his family moved to Spotsylvania where he lived for the remainder of his life. In high school, Billy was a star athlete. Rather than focus on homework, he preferred riding his motorcycle through, not around, Spotsylvania High School. Billy did keep his teachers in their good graces, even giving Mrs. Stanley a surprise garden snake on the first day of school; she tried to make it Billy's last day of school. With the academic support of doting female friends, he was able to excel at football, basketball, baseball and track. One friend, Alease Payne, would soon become his wife and love of his life for 50 years. Upon leaving high school, the Philadelphia A's drafted Billy as an outfielder, but his professional baseball career was cut short by injury. Billy returned home to start his family and business Bill's Service Center. The service center became the focal point of Billy's life, and he spent nearly every day of his life working there. Since Billy spent nearly all of his time at the service center, his friends soon followed; each day friends and family arrived to share stories, swap news, and talk sports. Billy loved the simple pleasures in life; watching baseball, eating ice cream, picking crabs, chewing Beech-Nut tobacco and tasting the summer's first ripe tomato. He was an avid rabbit hunter, top-notch mechanic, and collector of antique tractors. His tractor displays became an area destination during the Christmas season. Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Collins; grandson Chastain Collins and his wife Tara; great-granddaughters Tillie and Paige; granddaughter Shannan Marrs; brother Franklin Marrs; brother-in-law Ray Payne and wife Linda; and many nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Billy was preceded in death by his devoted wife Alease; his son, William R. Marrs; and siblings Russell, Mamie, Virgie, Mary, Bertha, Myrtle, and Curtis. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Billy's memory to the American Cancer Society or charity of choice. The family thanks his friends, colleagues, and caregivers for their time, thoughtfulness and care during his last few months. Special thanks to Brenda Butler, Linda Feather, Laura Rowe, and Brandy Youmans. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.