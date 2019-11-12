Alma Allen Marsh, 89, of Stafford, went to be the Lord on November 7, 2019 at the Greeenfield Senior Living Center. She was born on October 2, 1930 and grew up in Falmouth, Virginia. Alma graduated from Falmouth High School in 1947, was the schools Valedictorian and played high school basketball. Alma was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Her favorite team was the Baltimore Orioles. Alma was a lifelong member of Round Oak Baptist Church and worked for over 40 years for Quarles Petroleum as the office manager. Survivors include her one sister, Ella Doster of Richmond; two sons, Elvin B. Marsh, Jr. (Sandra) and Richard A. Marsh (Donna); three grandchildren, Brett A. Marsh (Candice), Jade A. Marsh and Ryan McGee; great-granddaughter Kendall Marie Marsh; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Elvin B. Marsh Sr.;her parents, Robbie Sr. and Alma Dillard Allen and one brother Robbie Allen, Jr. Pallbearers will be Brett Marsh, Ryan McGee, Tom Henning, Frank Mitchell, Steve Trant and James Jacobs. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd, Woodford, VA 22580 Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.