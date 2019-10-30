Catherine Piotrowski Marsh, 63, of Colonial Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Fredericksburg. She had recently retired from the job that she loved with R. K. Payne, Inc. Cathy was dedicated to helping others. She enjoyed cooking and was never satisfied until everyone was fed. She was happiest spending time with family and friends and she loved living in Colonial Beach. Among her survivors are her sisters, Norma Durrett (Bob) and Debi McGhee (J.W., III) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Ruth Piotrowski, her husband, Michael and her brother, Wayne. A celebration of life for both Cathy Piotrowski Marsh and Wayne Piotrowski will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Community Center, 717 Marshall Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 or the Colonial Beach Fire Department, 312 Colonial Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Online condolences may be left at www.storkefuneralhome.com.