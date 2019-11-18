Gordon Edwin "Ted" Marshall, 89, of Fredericksburg, died of sarcoma at his home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the presence of his family. Mr. Marshall was born October 12, 1930 in Toronto to Jean Heaslip and Charles Marshall. After moving to the U.S. in 1959, he met his wife, Anita, in Alexandria. They were married for 53 years and raised their two children in Sterling. Mr. Marshall was a printer and business owner who also worked as a proofreader for the Government Printing Office. He was remarkably kind and optimistic, and he enjoyed socializing and playing poker with friends, watching the Caps and Nats, and above all, spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Anita Marshall of Fredericksburg; children David Marshall (Michelle) of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Janet Watkins (Steve) of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Katherine, Kyleigh and Evan Marshall of Mechanicsburg, and Claire and Lili Watkins of Fredericksburg; step-granddaughters Maggie Johnson (Marty) of Fredericksburg and Eva Morrison (Peter and son Bobby) of Minneapolis; brother Jack Marshall of Toronto; sister-in-law Sandra Pearson (Tommy) of Chambersburg, PA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in the U.S. and Canada. He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith and sister Joan. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. You can honor his memory by being kind and optimistic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.