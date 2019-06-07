Anna Marie Marshall passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She was born March 26, 1928 at Office Hall in King George, VA. She is survived by her younger sister, Sally Vaughan, formerly of Port Royal, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lee and Anna Marshall, and her brothers Lee, Jack, Bob, Ryland, Bill, Howard, and her twin Aubrey. Marie lived most of her adult life in Fredericksburg and worked as a secretary at the Pentagon. She was always in pursuit of learning new skills and hobbies which included dancing, sewing, and golf. She was an avid traveler here in the United States and abroad. The family wants to express a deep and sincere appreciation to the staff and nurses of Spring Arbor Assisted Living for their professional and compassionate care of Marie, and also to the kind and loving staff of Hospice care. Marie had amazing love and compassion for animals and always found ways to care for those in need. Because of this love, the family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fredericksburg SPCA or your local animal shelter. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 9, 3pm at Historyland Cemetery in King George, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com