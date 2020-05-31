Marion Dayton Marshall, 75, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Marion owned and later retired from Marshall's Pools and Water. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Peggy Hart Marshall; children Lynn Mills (John), Jennifer Maddox (William), and Mark Marshall (Amy); grandchildren Chelsea Lamoy (Corey), Austin Maddox, Ryan Mills, Amber Maddox, Emily Marshall, and Solon Marshall; and brother Emmett Marshall (Viola). He was preceded in death by his parents E. Solon and Daisy Marshall; brothers Ryland and Mason Marshall; and grandson Mason Hart Marshall. A private graveside service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Tim Perry, JC Perry, Barry Caudill, Brandon Sorrells, Kevin Marshall, and Tracy Wheeler. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
