Harold Greene Martin, 87, died peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born November 23, 1931, in Franklin County to Claude W. Martin and Evelyn S. Martin, both of whom are deceased. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was married to Betty Carol Stone Martin for 52 years, who is deceased. Surviving are two sons, Harold G. Martin, Jr. (Lela E. Martin) of Midlothian, VA, and Randolph ("Randy") L. Martin (Barbara L. Kirkwood-Taylor) of Fredericksburg, VA, one daughter, Sandra M. Greeson (Timothy L. Greeson) of Eden, NC; five grandchildren, Christopher E. Martin of Richmond, VA, Meredith G. Boyte (Brently D. Boyte) of High Point, NC, Benjamin B. Martin (Meghan E. Martin) of Woodbridge, VA, Katherine L. Martin (fiancé Trevor J. Gould) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Stephen L. Greeson (Maggy L. Greeson) of Eden, NC; one great-grandchild, Jack Gregory Martin of Woodbridge, VA; and one sister, Blanche M. Barrow of Collinsville, VA. The funeral in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services Chapel in Martinsville. Dr. Joey McNeil, pastor of Fort Trial Baptist Church, Reverend Bonnylee Witt, chaplain of SOVAH, and Reverend Paul Johnson, chaplain of King's Grant, will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services. Memorials may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Rd., Stanleytown, VA 24168; King's Grant, 350 King's Way Road, Martinsville, VA 24112; or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, VA is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com