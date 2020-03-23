Joyce Trainham Martin, 82, of Stafford County, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her children, Sandy L. Brown (Glen), Teresa B. Young (Ernie), Jeffrey A. Brooks (Susan), and Christy M. Urbaniak (Kerry); her sisters, Shirley Mastin, Belle Branch, and Myrtle Simms; and her eight grandchildren along with four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Martin, Jr. Services will be private. A thank you to Kelly Maynor, Mary Washington Home Health and several family members that went out of their way to take care of mom. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
