Lewis Kenneth Martin, 89, of Falmouth, passed away at his home on Monday, May 20, 2019. Lewis grew up in the Widewater area of Stafford County and graduated from Stafford High School, class of 1947. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Lewis was a member of Asbestos Workers Local #24, the American Legion Post #290, and the Fredericksburg Eagles Aerie #4123. Survivors include his children, Judy Jones (Rassie) and Ronald Martin (Karen); grandchildren Kerri Yon (Bryon), Kirk Jones (Beth), and Brandon Martin; great-grandchildren Remmie Jones, Kassie Yon, and Quinn Jones; beloved dog Scotty; and his loving caregivers, Barbara Leach, Aggie Curry, Bobbie Gallimore, Kelli Embrey, Helen Irvin, and Faye Myers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mildred E. Martin; parents Frank and Annie Martin; sister Joan Fairfax; and brother Leo Martin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Newton Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.