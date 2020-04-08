Margo Martin, 65, passed away April 2, 2020 peacefully at her winter home in Polk City, FL with her husband of 39 years Grover Martin, and mother Betty Lynn Geib at her side. Born April 17, 1954 in Indianapolis, IN Margo was preceded in death by her father Robert Evans Geib USMC/USAF and lived around the world during his service in the military. She settled in the Fredericksburg area where she met and married Grover now a retired Spotsylvania County Sheriffs Captain. Margo worked at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, starting her career in 1973 and retiring in 2013 as the Administrative Assistant to the Vice President. Margo was a motor coach enthusiast belonging to RV Clubs which allowed her and Grover to travel extensively and gather with friends while attending various RV rallies around the region. Margo and Grover recently purchased the coach of their dreams which she was able to enjoy. Margo an avid animal lover, who over the years had adopted retired law enforcement canines shared her home with her current cat, April and Yellow-naped Amazon Parrot, Paka. Arrangements for services/celebration of life will be announced to friends and family upon Grover's return to Fredericksburg.