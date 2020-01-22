Mary Lynn Martin, 48, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The youngest of six children, Mary was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on December 18, 1971, and shared both her mother's birthday and name. Mary's eternal optimism, loving heart, selflessness, and appreciation for others will be dearly missed by her family and all that were blessed to have had her in their lives. She was a loving and devoted mother to the light of her life, her daughter, Crystal Diana. To know her was to truly love our "Little Mary." She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Crystal D. Coates; her parents, John R. Martin and Mary J. Martin; her sisters, Linda F. Martin and Patricia A. Wilhelm-Younger; and her brothers, John R. Martin, Jr., Ronald W. Martin, and Timothy B. Martin. Mary is also survived by one aunt, one uncle, seven nieces, seven nephews, eleven cousins, one brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home from 11:30-12:30 on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Family members will leave by procession at 12:30 from Storke Funeral Home for a 1:00 private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. The service will be officiated by Rev. Richard Headley. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.