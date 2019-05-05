Mattie Martin-Rose, 82 of Westmoreland County passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born March 14, 1937 to the late Dr. Walter Jones and Bertha Wolfrey. Mattie was the former owner of a florist and always had a love for the beauty of flowers. She is survived by her husband Cecil L. Rose; a son, Gary Martin (Melanie); 2 step daughters, Karen Hattenback (Roy) and Deborah St. Clair (Kevin); sister, Nettie Deel; grandchildren, Lindsay Martin and Corey Martin; 9 step grandchildren and 18 step great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the King George Church of God, 8095 Kings Hwy, King George, VA 22485 where the family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the funeral service. Following the service burial will take place at 3:00 PM at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: King George Church of God, Colonial Beach Fire and/or Colonial Beach Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.