William Vincent Martin (July 5, 1938-September 20, 2019) Loving husband, father and grandfather, William Vincent Martin of Locust Grove, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 81 following surgery. Vince spent his career working as a high school German teacher at Paul VI. He spent his life serving others, traveling, visiting with family and friends, reading and talking to strangers. His was a life well-lived and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his "bride" of 21 years, Jan Martin, his sister Marianne Uffleman, his four children Gretchen Voss, Stephen Pedersen, Rachel Kinlaw, Chris Martin, his stepchildren Jackie Tury and Robert Brockman, his ten grandchildren and numerous, beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in memory of Vince Martin to So Others Might Eat (SOME) in Washington, D.C. https://www.some.org/give/donate-now. Online condolences and fond memories of Vince may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com