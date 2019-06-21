70 of Colonial Beach departed this life on June 17, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children, 7 grandchildren and a host of loved ones. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Fredericksburg). Funeral Services will be held 1 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, King George, VA. To accommodate funeral, morning service at the church has been changed to 10 am. Condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com
Breaking
+1
+1
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist