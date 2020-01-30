Donna Rae Mason, 67, of King George County, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Donna was born in Prince George County, Maryland to parents Ray Sylvester Wilkinson and Leia Louise Viar Wilkinson. She was an avid sports fan and die hard Redskins fan. Donna requests six Washington Redskins players to be pallbearers, so "they can let her down one last time". Donna is survived by her loving husband of 26 years Lawrence D. Mason; son Ritchie Rector (Tracy); daughters Amy Trantham, Jessica Cornwell (Mike), Katelyn Reilly (Joseph); grandchildren Zak Rector (Sonia), Jonathan Rector, Makayla Gallihugh, Brandon Cornwell, Jackson Reilly; sister Barbara Wilkinson Helf (George); sister-in-law Rosemary Wilkinson; and cousin Charlotte Matacia. She is preceded in death by siblings Dean Wilkinson, Ernest "Ron" Wilkinson, Brenda Wilkinson McDonough, and Walter Wilkinson. Burial will take place at the family cemetery near her Lothian home in King George at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Washington Hospice or the King George Historical Society. The family would like to say a special thank you to Mary Washington Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
