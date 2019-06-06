Mary A. Mason, 59, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. Mary found great joy in painting, gardening, doing crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and family. Survivors include her children, Thomas Mason, Melissa and her husband Charles Yarus, and Justin Mason; her granddaughters, Riley and Leighana who were the apple of her eye; and four brothers and sisters. A service will be held at noon on Monday, June 10 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.