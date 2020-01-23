John Copeland Mason Sr, 85, passed away January 19, 2020. John was born on September 25, 1934 to the late Clarence Taylor Mason, and Virginia Mae Clarke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Taylor Mason. John is survived by his children: John C. Mason Jr, Patricia A. Mason, and Kathryn D. Mason. John is also survived by his siblings: Karl Mason, Deanna M. Steward, and Doris M. Viands. Visitation will be held at 1pm January 24, 2020 at Teague Funeral Service, located at 2260 Ivy Road in Charlottesville, Virginia immediately followed by a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery located at 1701 Chesapeake Street, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
